The Trump-backed report on purported "voter fraud" in Arizona has been delayed after several of the people who were conducting the audit came down with COVID-19.

As reported by CNN's Kyung Lah, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann sent out a memo on Monday informing colleagues that the full audit report would not be available because "Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick."



Fann also said that the "Senate legal team will meet Wednesday to start reviewing the draft report, and when the remainder of the draft is submitted, the Senate team will hold another meeting to continue checking for proof, accuracy, and proof of documentation of findings."

The so-called "audit" of the Arizona vote has come under withering criticism from elections experts, as the auditors have searched ballots for traces of bamboo in an effort to prove nefarious Chinese influence on the 2020 presidential election.

See the full statement below.







