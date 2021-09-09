Trump's 'wildly incompetent' Arizona audit hits a new low: report

The Trump-backed Arizona "audit" of the 2020 presidential election is still not over, but a political analyst at local Arizona news station ABC 15 this week caught the "auditors" in an embarrassing new error.

As reported by Vice News, one of the auditors this week released a report claiming that two of the votes cast in the 2020 election were mailed in from what she claimed was a vacant lot in the Maricopa County city of Goodyear.

However, ABC 15's Garrett Archer quickly discovered that the supposed vacant lot was not vacant at all, and actually features a large house with a swimming pool.

Tuscon resident Andy Flach followed up on Archer's reporting and used the Maricopa Assessor's website to learn that the address listed as a supposedly "vacant lot" is "a single family residence" whose owners' names match up with voter registration records.

"These people are wildly incompetent," Flach commented.

Vice News further commented that "the whole situation could be dismissed as simply incompetent and even hilarious—if it weren't so dangerous," as millions of Americans apparently believe the easily disprovable claims being made by the auditors.