Democrats must end the filibuster to protect Arizona from voter suppression: former Republican AG

Grant Woods was elected to two terms as the Republican Attorney General of Arizona and worked as John McCain's chief of staff. He now says Democrats need to eliminate the filibuster to protect voters in the state from GOP voter suppression.

Woods was interviewed by MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday about the state's legitimacy-lacking audit of the vote in Maricopa County.

"It's banana republic stuff," Reid said. "How worried are you this will become the norm in any state that Republicans have control and can reproduce this mess?"

"Yeah, Joy, I think that's their plan," Woods replied. "We talked a couple of weeks ago that as ridiculous as this is in Arizona, and as easy as it is to lampoon them because they really are clowns, it's a serious thing and part of overall plan. What we talked about is coming true. cast doubt on any place where Joe Biden won in a swing state and once they do it in Arizona they'll come up with something, I don't know what, but they'll come up with some lame thing and go see what happened in Arizona, better check Georgia and Pennsylvania, go right down the line."

"And when you combine that with suppressing the vote every place they can, gives them hope to win in future because they can't win on substance," he said.

Woods said it is up to the federal government to protect Arizona voters from GOP voter suppression.

"I'm going to have faith in the voters, they're going to say no, we want free and fair elections. I hope we end the filibuster to pass the voting rights bill. We need to do it," he said. "And whether we do it or not though, we're going to have to kick these guys in the ass in every state, just like we did last time, we're going to have to do it again."

