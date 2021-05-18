Arizona Republican remorsefully worries GOP audit could go on for months

The controversial audit of the 2020 election by Arizona Republicans could go on for months, a leading Republican worried on Monday.

"The private contractors hired by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann to audit Maricopa County's general election don't know what they are doing, and the county didn't delete any election files, county officials fired back on Monday," The Arizona Republic reports. "Jack Sellers, county Board of Supervisors chairman, accused Fann of attempting to legitimize 'a grift disguised as an audit.' He said the contractors, led by a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called Cyber Ninjas that was hired to lead the audit despite no experience, thought files were missing because 'they don't know what they're doing. And we wouldn't be asked to do this on-the-job training if qualified auditors had been hired to do this work.'"

KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik asked Sellers, a Republican, if his "line in the sand" was an ultimatum.

Sellers did not directly answer the question, but said that any further questioning from the Arizona audit could occur in court.

"So this can go on for months?" Resnik asked.

"It really is up to them at this point, if they want to continue this," he replied.

The audit began on April 23rd.