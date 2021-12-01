Here's how Arizona profits from conspiracy theorist tourism

The first alien invasion may have been in Roswell, New Mexico, but it's Arizona that is profiting off of conspiracy tourism like UFOs, vortexes, lost gold mines and QAnon.

The Phoenix News Times explained that Arizona is able to profit off of the "special energy in Sedona," which some believe is "a kind of inter-dimensional portal." The so-called vortex even appears on Sedona's tourism website.

According to the description, the city is "Stonehenge not yet assembled." It is "conducive to healing, meditation, and self-exploration." It explains that many people feel recharged after visiting a vortex. "The four best known Sedona vortexes are found at Airport Mesa, Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock and Boynton Canyon—each radiating its own particular energy."

"We set out to find the top conspiracy destinations around the U.S., creating a travel hit list for conspiracy lovers in the form of a ‘Route 666’ travel guide," a study from the luggage company My Baggage said.

Meanwhile, on March 13, 1997 strange lights appeared above Arizona, Nevada and parts of northern Mexico. Ever since, those seeking a glimpse at visitors from around the universe are searching the skies from Phoenix.

For more than 100 years, people have been trying to find the Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine. Even Josh Gates from Expedition Unknown did a show exploring the theories and following some of the leading gold adventurers. The theory is that German Jacob Waltz discovered a gold mine around the Superstition Mountains. There is certainly gold in the area, but accessibility in the mountainous desert is not only limited but outright dangerous.

Then there's the "Stop the Steal" movement, which brought QAnon followers to Arizona to help save the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump. QAnon followers are devoted to fighting Satan-worshiping pedophiles they think are led by Democrats and celebrities. They think that the Democrats drink the blood of children for "energy."

The QAnon Shaman, aka Jacob Angeli Chansley, hails from Arizona, though he'll be spending the next several years behind bars. He too could become part of the QAnon pilgrimage.

Read the full tourism report at The Phoenix News Times.

