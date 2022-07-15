A major Arizona newspaper just named all the state candidates denying Trump’s 2020 defeat

On Friday, The Arizona Republic released a list of Republican candidates in the state of Arizona, up and down the ballot, known to deny or question the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"The results have been examined and re-examined, challenged in court and in a monthslong ballot review. No evidence has been found of widespread fraud or error in the results," said the report. "Yet candidates deny the outcome. Others don't quite go as far. But they raise questions about potential irregularities they say could have influenced the vote and should be examined. The Arizona Republic is listing candidates by category by the race that they are entered in. This list is not complete and will be updated throughout the 2022 election season."
Among the outright "election deniers" listed by the site are Senate candidates Blake Masters and Jim Lamon, 11 congressional candidates including sitting Reps. Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko, and Paul Gosar, three gubernatorial candidates including Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake, secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, and a host of state legislative candidates.
Beyond that, the report noted, are "election questioners" who haven't expressed outright conspiracy theories but haven't acknowledged President Joe Biden's win.
These include second-place gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, candidates for secretary of state and attorney general, and another large group of legislative candidates. Another category of candidates have refused to give a clear answer at all, like Senate candidate Mark Brnovich, sitting Rep. David Schweikert.
The number of Republican candidates acknowledging the election was fair and accurate is much smaller. It includes Senate candidate Michael McGuire, a small handful of congressional challengers, two secretary of state candidates, and just three state senate candidates including sitting state House Speaker Rusty Bowers — although he initially said he would vote for Trump in 2024 despite him lying about the election, and has now been trying to hedge on the question.
Read the current list here.