MAGA lawmaker faces ethics complaint over hearing that featured wild bribery allegations

Arizona State Rep. Liz Harris is now facing an official ethics complaint after she invited a guest to a legislative hearing who made wild accusations about her colleagues taking bribes from drug cartels.

Local news station KTAR reports that Arizona Democrats have been pushing a resolution censuring Harris after the witness she invited, Jacqueline Breger, accused two Arizona Republicans of being on the payroll of drug cartels.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, who filed the complaint against Harris, said that the something had to be done to hold her Trump-loving colleague accountable for falsely smearing elected officials and other entities with false claims of bribery.

"Her star witness used our institution and platform to level — and put into the record — vile smears of laundering money for the Sinaloa Drug Cartel against dozens of sitting judges, elected officials and the entire Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," said Stahl Hamilton. "The damage can’t be undone, but there should be some accountability while it’s still spreading and compounding."

Although Arizona Republicans have been reluctant to censure Harris, Republican Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma did call her out by name in denouncing her role in organizing the hearings.

“What should have been a joint hearing to examine commonsense election reforms devolved into disgraceful fringe theater,” he said. “I’m not alone in believing that it was irresponsible and bad judgment for Ms. Harris to invite a person to present unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations in a legislative forum.”