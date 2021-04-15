Arizona GOP's election audit 'performance not off to a great start': report

Democrats hadn't carried Arizona during a presidential election since Bill Clinton won with less than 47% of the vote in the three-way 1996 race, but Joe Biden won in 2020. Every since, Republicans in Arizona have been fixated on the "Big Lie" conspiracy theory that Donald Trump actually won.

In response, Republicans are paying for an election audit run by a Trump conspiracy theorists.

And it's not off to a strong start.

KPNX-TV political reporter Brahm Resnik on Thursday noted the "performance was not off to a great start" after google banned the volunteer sign up form Republicans were attempting to use.

Resnik also reported that the state's largest county, Maricopa, may bill Republicans for "unnecessary expenditure of taxpayer dollars."