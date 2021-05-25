AZ Republicans strip Dem Secretary of State of her ability to defend election lawsuits: report

Screenshot via ABC15
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has been stripped of her ability to defend against election lawsuits, giving the power over to the Attorney General, ABC15 reports.
State Representative Randy Freese (D) and other Democrats slammed the move, saying it was in retaliation for Hobbs' use of outside counsel to defend the state's voters from lawsuits filed by people seeking to undermine the state's 2020 election results.
"We are meddling with the constitution," Freese said.
The restrictions on the Secretary of State will end when a new Secretary of State is in office.
Hobbs also riled Republicans when she flew a LGBT Pride flag from the balcony of the state Capitol in 2019.