Watch Live: Blake Masters takes on Mark Kelly in Arizona Senate debate

Republican Blake Masters is facing off against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a Thursday evening debate in their campaign for U.S. Senate.

"Kelly is coming in from a position of strength, with a small lead in polling and a commanding advantage in fundraising that has allowed him and allied groups to bombard voters with ads portraying Masters as an extremist," The Washington Post reported. "Masters, an ally and protégé of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. But since then, he has struggled to redefine his image for the more moderate swing voters he will need to win in November."

The race is widely seen as one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 midterms.

"Much of Mr. Masters’s campaign has focused on anti-immigration messaging," The New York Times reported. "He has shifted his stance on abortion since the primary and has deleted his false claim that President Donald J. Trump won the 2020 election from his website. He is likely to face questions from the moderators and Mr. Kelly on his shifting positions."

The debate is hosted by the Arizona Clean Elections commission and is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. eastern, 6 p.m. local time.

Early voting begins on Oct. 12.

"According to a recent poll, Kelly leads Masters 49% to 42%, with 7% undecided in a race long seen as one of the most pivotal in determining control of the Senate. The poll was conducted Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 by Suffolk University for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com," the newspaper reported.

Watch below or at this link: