Photos and videos reveal the horrifying scene as Arizonans flee from wildfires
Arizona wildfires (Photo: Screen capture)

Hundreds of Arizona people are evacuating Sunday night as the wildfires continue to creep into populated areas. Thus far over 60,000 acres have burned as two fires rage. The Telegraph Fire has burned more than 34,300 acres and the Mescal Fire has torched more than 25,900 acres, CNN.com reported.

The state has been suffering from high winds and extremely dry conditions. Thus far no injuries or deaths have been reported.

For those hoping to help, donations can be made to the Arizona United Way, the Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Wildlife Federation, or the Arizona Red Cross.

See some of the shocking images and videos below:


Town of Superior preparing for evacuations as Telegraph Fire spreads www.youtube.com



Telegraph Fire burns 25,000 acres near Superior www.youtube.com


Telegraph Fire burns more than 25,000 acres in Arizona www.youtube.com