Photos and videos reveal the horrifying scene as Arizonans flee from wildfires

Hundreds of Arizona people are evacuating Sunday night as the wildfires continue to creep into populated areas. Thus far over 60,000 acres have burned as two fires rage. The Telegraph Fire has burned more than 34,300 acres and the Mescal Fire has torched more than 25,900 acres, CNN.com reported.
The state has been suffering from high winds and extremely dry conditions. Thus far no injuries or deaths have been reported.
For those hoping to help, donations can be made to the Arizona United Way, the Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Wildlife Federation, or the Arizona Red Cross.
See some of the shocking images and videos below:
Town of Superior preparing for evacuations as Telegraph Fire spreads www.youtube.com
Telegraph Fire burns 25,000 acres near Superior www.youtube.com
Telegraph Fire burns more than 25,000 acres in Arizona www.youtube.com
Please pray for us here in Arizona, fire season is in full swing. I and my family are in no danger thankfully, but… https://t.co/ercCuWQd8d— The Artsiest Steph (@The Artsiest Steph) 1622997411.0
Know your risk of wildfires and be ready. Become familiar with Arizona’s Ready-Set-Go program and sign up for your… https://t.co/bXo1oEom0L— wildlandfireAZ (@wildlandfireAZ) 1622913368.0
New wild fire to the East. Not sure if this the #MescalFire or #samfire this is my view from San Tan Valley very ee… https://t.co/jPDXBRdhJF— Aaron kluth (@Aaron kluth) 1622864568.0
Smoke from wildfires in the Gila region and Arizona have made for a hazy sky across portions of the Borderland toda… https://t.co/cw6XEEUPAL— NWS El Paso (@NWS El Paso) 1623032035.0
UPDATE: Residents in Top-of-the-World, east of Superior, told to evacuate as the #TelegraphFire grows to 34,000 acr… https://t.co/2MogNbajQU— ABC15 Arizona (@ABC15 Arizona) 1622996866.0
#MescalFire, SE of #Globe, #GilaCounty, #AZ: “The Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 77 between… https://t.co/ycpBiGKPtL— BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19 (@BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19) 1623007719.0
SMOKE BILLOWING ABOVE US 60 where motorist Paul Meyers took these photos near Oak Flat campground a few minutes ago… https://t.co/3JQbfGj67d— Arizona DOT (@Arizona DOT) 1623004649.0
Authorities ordered additional evacuations and closed several stretches of state and U.S. highways in south-central… https://t.co/GCf2RWQ7WH— SuperiorCentral (@SuperiorCentral) 1623007451.0
Wildfire burning in my area of Arizona https://t.co/EUX1NjPXLL— River Song (@River Song) 1622961543.0
Arizona Daily Star: Evacuation possible in Superior due to wildfire. https://t.co/iPPrDIIEQf via @GoogleNews— Climate_Envi (@Climate_Envi) 1622935980.0
Looks like some smoke in the air here in #Tucson. @NWSTucson @whatsuptucson https://t.co/MJq9BNEnRt— Chip Knappenberger (@Chip Knappenberger) 1622854160.0