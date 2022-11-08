Arizona's Board of Elections refers 18 reports of voter intimidation to the DOJ
(Shutterstock.com)

The Board of Elections in Arizona says it has reported at least 18 instances of voter intimidation to the Department of Justice, MSNBC reports.

While one complaint is in regards to harassment of election officials, the rest of the complaints detail people being harassed at ballot drop boxes.

"Maricopa County, home to 60% of Arizona’s voters, is ground zero for the battle for election integrity and voter intimidation," MSNBC's report stated. "Based on reports of organized, armed monitoring of ballot boxes in Phoenix, national voting rights groups filed a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA. A federal judge affirmed the group was carrying out illegal surveillance of voters in a 'coordinated vigilante intimidation campaign' at ballot drop box locations, 'with the express purpose of deterring voters ... from depositing their ballots.'"

Voters say they felt intimidated at ballot drop box sites when voting early. Some said that they were being watched with binoculars or that they were approached by people claiming to be with "election security" and who took pictures of their license plates and cars, NBC News reports.

