Arkansas cops charged after video of them beating suspect goes viral

Two former Arkansas police officers have been charged after they were caught on video beating a man who they detained, the New York Post reports.
Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White have been charged with using excessive force in the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester and have pleaded not guilty.
Worcester allegedly threatened a clerk at a nearby convenience store and then attacked one of the deputies.
Video shows one officer punching Worcester with a closed fist while another strikes him with his knee. A third officer can be seen holding Worcester to the ground.
All three officers were suspended after video of the incident began circulate online.
