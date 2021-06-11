Arkansas Republican quotes Bible to call transgender people ‘abominations’ on the state house floor
Twitter

On Thursday, Arkansas state Rep. Mary Bentley quoted Deuteronomy 22:5 on the House floor to call transgender people "abominations" during a speech.

"A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor man put on a woman's garments," said Bentley. "For all who do so are an abomination."

This year, Republicans in several states have tried to incite panic about transgender people, particularly transgender women playing in athletic competitions, and signed several pieces of legislation restricting their rights. Arkansas has seen one of the most aggressive pushes, with a first of its kind bill outright banning gender-affirming medical care to anyone under the age of 18. Republican governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill as too extreme, but the legislature swiftly moved to override his veto. A lawsuit is currently challenging that legislation.

Watch below: