WATCH: ‘White power’ shouted at Black student being interviewed by local TV about racism at Arkansas State

As KAIT-TV reporter Griffin DeMarrais was interviewing a Black student about racism at Arkansas State University, students reportedly shouted "white power" out of a car.

"After a string of racist posts on the social media app Yik Yak, students at Arkansas State University are demanding change. On Wednesday, students in National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations celebrated Greek week by strolling through the student union. NPHC’s are historically African American sororities and fraternities," the station reported. "It wasn’t until later that night when many students first came across the comments, and some said they couldn’t believe what they were reading."

DeMarrais interviewed junior Orion Hulsey.

"I mean, this is no surprise to any of us," Hulsey said. "Like, that person just yelled 'white power,' you know."

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse put out a statement condemning the videos and blasting Yik Yak.

"I want to be clear that we condemn racism, sexism, and bias against others in all forms. They are unacceptable and violate the very essence of our mantra that Every Red Wolf Counts. As screen shots of the comments are posted elsewhere, we want to remind everyone of the unaccountable cyberbullying the platform encourages," Damphousse said.

But Jamal Romes, the President of Arkansas State NAACP, told KAIT-TV, “It just makes me realize that things have not changed that much.”

“It’s just the same thing that happens,” Romes said. “It’s the same statement over and over again and nobody is going to deal with it.”

