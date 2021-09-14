Army officer accuses Biden of leading a 'Marxist takeover' in resignation over vax mandate
Joe Biden (AFP)

An Army lieutenant colonel is resigning in protest over President Joe Biden's mandate that members of the American military get vaccinated, and he says it's part of a broader pattern of a "Marixst takeover" of the military.

Fox News reports that Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague is resigning after 19 years of service and forgoing his pension due to the vaccine mandate.

In his resignation letter, Hague made several false and conspiratorial insinuations about the safety of the vaccines.

"First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral and tyrannical order to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment," he wrote. "It is impossible for this so-called 'vaccine' to have been studied adequately to determine the long-term effects."

Even though military servicemembers have been required for years to get assorted vaccinations as a precondition for their service, Hague nonetheless claimed that this vaccine mandate was part of "an ideologically Marxist takeover of the United States government at their upper echelons."

Hague also pledged "to continue resisting the eternal and ever-mutable forms of oppression and tyranny – both from enemies outside our nation's borders, and those within."

