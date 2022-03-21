'A predator and an enemy!' Russian state TV howls with rage at Arnold Schwarzenegger's viral anti-war video

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger last week made a viral anti-war video aimed at convincing Russian citizens that their government is lying to them about the country's actions in Ukraine.
As The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reports, Russian state TV hosts are not taking the video well and are accusing Schwarzenegger of being a pro-American stooge.
“He, in California, will tell us, who live here… the truth?!" TV host Vadim Gigin raged, reports Davis. "That is their approach towards us."
Russian powerlifter champion Maryana Naumova, meanwhile defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine by comparing it to Schwarzenegger's classic "Terminator" films.
"Do you remember how in the second part of the Terminator your hero goes back in time to prevent the creation of Skynet, which would bring the death of all mankind?" he asked. "Russia's special military operation does not aim to destroy the Ukrainian people. It is aimed at the neo-Nazi Skynet, which over the years has completely subjugated Ukraine."
And writer Zakhar Prilepin, meanwhile, accused Schwarzenegger of overlooking how many weapons America is sending into Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia is clearly the aggressor nation and that the weapons are for defensive purposes.
"Arnie, you are a predator and an enemy!" he fumed.