Artist famous for pro-Trump painting now wants nothing to do with the disgraced ex-president

New York-based artist Julian Raven is known in right-wing circles for his painting of Donald Trump and the subsequent legal battle with the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery to get it displayed. But after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Raven has had a change of heart, even on calling for Trump to resign.

Now, according to the Washingtonian, Raven is calling for the museum not to display a photo portrait of Trump.

"I believe the right thing to do would be to hang a black cloth over the photo and that no honor be given to him until he repents before God and man," Raven said.

Raven says Trump shouldn't be honored with a portrait until he "humbles himself" and takes responsibility for his conspiratorial voter fraud claims and his role in stoking the Capitol riot.

"The worst part for me was all the people then and now being arrested and their lives being ruined for being duped into this pseudo-revolution. And he gets into a plane and flies off to his mansion on the beach," Raven said, adding that he doesn't plan to do political paintings anymore

"It produced so much toxicity that I was, like, I don't want to do this anymore," he said.