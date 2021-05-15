Neo-Nazi arrested after dumping 3 dead bodies at Albuquerque hospital: FBI

An apparent dispute between members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang has left three men dead and one man in jail on federal gun charges.

"A suspected white supremacist is facing charges after allegedly ditching a bullet-riddled car containing three dead men in the parking lot of an Albuquerque hospital this week," The Daily Beast reported Saturday. "Richard Kuykendall, a 41-year-old with an "apparent association" with the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, was charged Friday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition for his role in the Wednesday triple homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico."

"Prosecutors allege that after a deadly shootout in a nearby alley, Kuykendall drove to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital with the victims, removed his shirt and told a security officer 'that there were three dead guys in the Chevy' before he walked away," The Beast reported. "The criminal complaint—first obtained by Seamus Hughes, a researcher at George Washington University's Program on Extremism and a Daily Beast contributor—notes that authorities only believe Kuykendall 'may be responsible for the death of one of the three men.'"

Kuykendall is being held in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

Video obtained by KOB-TV appears to capture the shootout, while a second video apparently shows Kuykendall leaving the hospital after ditching the vehicle.

"It's far from Kuykendall's first run-in with the law. 'Kuykendall has an impressive criminal history, with at least 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts,' the complaint states. His crimes range from forgery and identity theft to larceny and conspiracy, to an assault of a family member in 2018," The Beast reported.

The criminal complaint lists four convictions that prevent Kuykendall from owning a firearm:





Richard Kuykendall criminal complaint. Screengrab.



