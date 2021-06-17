Former Aryan Brotherhood leader — and his mom — indicted for meth trafficking: report

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it is unsealing the indictment of the former head of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood and his mother who were arrested in Oklahoma City.

The grand jury handed down a 12-count indictment on June 1, 2021, in charges of Chance Alen Wilson who lived in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and his mother Deanna Dannett Wilson of Wayne, Oklahoma.

"It is alleged that Chance Alan Wilson, using contraband cell phones from his prison cell, organized and led a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states," said the Justice Department. "He allegedly relied on a network of individuals outside of prison to distribute methamphetamine, collect proceeds from that distribution and launder those proceeds."

The investigation revealed that Wilson's mother was his source on the outside, accepting large sums of drug money, which she used to purchase assets including a manufactured home.

Read the full indictment at the DOJ.