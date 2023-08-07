As many as 2,000 migrants to be housed in tent shelter on Randalls Island soccer fields, NYC Mayor Adams says
A soccer field is pictured at Randalls Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in New York City. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK —Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that his administration is opening a new migrant shelter on Randalls Island with capacity for 2,000 adults — one of the largest emergency housing facilities the city has erected since the asylum crisis started last year. The price-tag for the sprawling tent facility was not immediately known, but the mayor said in a written statement that Gov. Hochul’s administration will reimburse the city for building, maintaining and staffing it. “We need more of the same from all levels of government,” Adams said of Hochul’s help. “We will continue to work with t...