As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff

In this photo from Aug. 29, 2022, protesters run from tear gas during a violent demonstration that caused 2 deaths in Petitt-Goave in southern Haiti. - RICHARD PIERRIN/Getty Images North America/TNS
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country. The evacuation order comes two months after the U.N. Security Council voted to extend the mandate of its Integrated Office in Haiti by a year and expand staffing, and ahead of a meeting Monday on the situation in Haiti. The United States is floating a resolution that would establish a new framework for sanctioning Haiti’s gang leaders, as well as those ...