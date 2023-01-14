Republican Asa Hutchinson's son arrested on felony charges of drug and gun possession and DWI
Official portrait of Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson (arkansas.gov)

The 47-year-old son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been arrested on charges of DWI and illegal possession of drugs and firearms, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, is being held without bond and faces a charge of “simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms” that is a Class Y felony punishable by up to 10 to 40 years of life in prison, KNWA-TV reported. Hutchinson also was charged with second-offense DWI, two counts of refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of a controlled substance, the station reported.

Multiple sources reported that William Hutchinson has had previous arrests for DWI and speeding. And Little Rock station reported that “The arrest comes only about two weeks after Jeremy Hutchinson, former Governor Asa Hutchinson's nephew, was arrested for back child support and divorce-related issues.

Asa Hutchinson left office earlier this week having reached term limits after serving as governor since 2015. He previously served in Congress and in the Cabinet of former President George W. Bush.

