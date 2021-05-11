Arkansas' right-wing governor goes after Donald Trump for 'dividing us'

Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned his fellow Republicans and Donald Trump is "dividing our party."

Hutchinson told CNN's John Berman that he disagreed with the Republican effort to oust Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as the Republican Party's conference chair.

"Whenever we do not have the president in power from our party, you have divided leadership — you have many different voices," Hutchinson said. "And former President Trump is dividing our party, and so it's important that we not unite with someone who is dividing our party."

He went on to say that Cheney should not be "ousted for a vote of conscience."

"I believe that we need to concentrate on more things that bring us together than to separate us, and going down and seeing former President Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else," Hutchinson said.

Watch the video below:



