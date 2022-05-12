Ashley Judd opens up about her mother Naomi Judd's death: 'She felt she was unworthy'
In an interview with Good Morning America, Ashley Judd opened up about the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, saying that a "savage illness" led the Grammy-winning country singer to feel she was “not worthy.”

Naomi Judd, 76, died due a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the family revealed.

"She used a weapon," Ashley Judd said. "A firearm. So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing."

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” Ashley Judd told Diane Sawyer Thursday. “It lies, it’s savage.”

“The barrier between the regard in which [her peers] held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart, and the lie that the disease told her was so convincing,” she said, adding that her mother felt she “was not loved, was not worthy.”

