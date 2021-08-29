Violent MAGA rioter arrested near Ashli Babbitt shooting had been out on parole
A Virginia man accused of shoving a police officer in a melee shortly after Ashli Babbitt was shot January 6 in the U.S. Capitol was out on parole at the time, according to FBI arrest records.

Uliyahu Hayah, 45, was identified by his Fairfax County parole officer after the FBI was initially tipped off to his identify. After being contacted by the FBI, Hayah's parole officer "explained that, at the time of viewing the photographs, the officer had not seen Hayah in about a year due to COVID-19 but the officer was 75% certain" that the man in the photo was him. He also confirmed his contact information and texted him in the FBI's presence.

But if the FBI needed more confirmation, there was this:

"On a publicly available video from the Twitter account associated with Epoch Times reporter Joshua Philipp, Hayah documented his actions inside the US Capitol Building. Hayah recounted that '(we) pushed all the way through. They couldn't stop us.' Hayah further said 'some of those officers in there are decent officers. They did not want a physical confrontation but there are some officers in there that are evil {…} they shot a woman from another side of the glass--we didn't even breach that side yet. When asked for his name, Hayah said 'HAYAH. H-A-Y-A-H. When asked if he went inside the Capitol Building, Hayah responded, "Yes, maced and everything. They maced but I had a gas mask on."

The FBI complaint said another video showed Hayah in the vicinity of the Speaker's Lobby near where Babbitt was shot by an officer as she tried to climb through a window into that lobby. As officers attempt to move rioters from that scene, Hayah was part of an altercation in which he allegedly pushed an officer 10 feet back into the crowd.

Hayah faces eight separate charges ranging from assaulting an officer and engaging in physical violence to disorderly conduct and unlawful entry. You can read the FBI complaint here.

