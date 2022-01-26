Right-wingers claim video shows Ashli Babbitt was 'trying to stop the attack on the windows' before she was shot

According to an article published in the conspiracy theory-prone Epoch Times, deceased Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt "was so upset about the escalating attack on the Speaker’s Lobby at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, she grabbed one of the primary rioters and punched him in the face seconds before she climbed through a broken window and was fatally shot by police, a new video reveals."

The theory is based on about two seconds of video that apparently shows someone's hand knocking the glasses off another Capitol rioter's face. However, it's impossible to tell if the hand is Babbitt's and it's impossible to tell if it was indeed a "punch" rather than a random mishap during the commotion of rioters trying to breach the doors to the Senate chamber.

Nevertheless, there's a segment of right-wing Twitter who've convinced themselves that the video is vindication of Babbitt and proves that she was murdered in cold blood, one of whom is the self-proclaimed founder of "Baby Lives Matter" and "Field Reporter" Tayler Hansen.

"Ashli Babbitt punched Zachary Alam in an effort to stop him from breaching the window," Hansen wrote in a viral tweet this Tuesday. "This was right after the cops decided to evacuate— She was trying to stop the attack on the windows and was visibly frustrated with Police inaction."

"Ashli Babbitt has been slandered as a violent terrorist from MSM and our Government for over a year— As a firsthand witness this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Ashli was actively trying to de-escalate the situation, was never violent, and didn’t break a single thing," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Babbitt was among the first of hundreds of people to breach the Capitol building's security, as elected officials barricaded themselves in rooms, cowering from an angry mob.

In widely-seen footage filmed by one of the intruders, the 35-year-old can be seen trying to get through a broken window.

"Go! Come on!" she shouts, encouraging those behind her to hoist her in.

As her head appears through the window, a Capitol police officer fires his weapon, striking Babbitt in the shoulder. She would die from her injuries.

Nevertheless, the new claim is now a new cry of victimhood from apologists for the Capitol riot.





Ashli Babbitt was fighting against the Pelosi staged insurrection mob and was executed for it by a Capitol Policeman? https://t.co/VLNPggkTa7

— ImaProudPatriot2021 (@ImaPatriot2021) January 26, 2022









Ashli Babbitt was not who the corporate media and unselect committee are framing her as: https://t.co/7bPE1LRyRI

— Grambo (@dtgrambo) January 26, 2022





this thread tells the real truth about Ashli. she was murdered. https://t.co/qH5KMKuIFu

— Jason J. Stone (@jasonstonenola) January 26, 2022

In a separate article from earlier this month, The Epoch Times claims that another video, purportedly shot by Hansen, allegedly shows Babbitt "berating the three police officers guarding the door for allowing the vandalism to continue." But again, that does not appear to be the case. Babbitt and others are clearly pressuring the officers to let them through the door, telling them, "This is our house!" At on point in the video, a woman, likely Babbitt, yells, "Break it down!"





With additional reporting via AFP

