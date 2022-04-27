Ashli Babbitt's brother faces new criminal charges
Screen capture/CNN

The brother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was fatally shot while trying to break through a door in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is facing new criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a man in Ocean Beach, CA.

Prosecutors announced that 33-year-old Roger Witthoeft will be arraigned next week on charges of battery and vandalism. The Times of San Diego reports that Witthoeft allegedly physically attacked a man whose car was temporarily blocking a sidewalk while he was helping a disabled friend out of the vehicle. He allegedly knocked the driver to the ground and stomped on his cell phone.

Witthoeft already is facing hate crime charges for an incident in September when he allegedly slapped a Latin American worker with San Diego Gas & Electric who was diverting traffic at an intersection where SDG & E workers were repairing a utility box. Witthoeft was angered by the traffic disruption and allegedly told the worker to “speak English you (abusive) immigrant” and “go back to your country."

“Witthoeft’s contempt for those who differ from him because of their nationality or disability is reprehensible,” said Mara Elliott, of the City Attorney's office. “This office will fight hard to hold Mr. Whitthoeft accountable.”

Witthoeft is scheduled to stand trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting a hate crime, as well as violating the victim’s constitutional rights by threatening force.

