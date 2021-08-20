Capitol cop who fatally shot MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated by internal investigation

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6th has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation.

NBC News reports that an internal memo from the commander of the Capitol Police's Office of Personal Responsibility not only exonerated the officer, but also "no further action will be taken in this matter" regarding the officer's use of force.

The United States Department of Justice declined to press charges against the officer last April, although this is the first instance in which the officer has been formally exonerated for their actions.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have demanded repeatedly to know the name of the officer who shot Babbitt, although the Capitol Police have so far completely refused to disclose their name.

The officer shot Babbitt as she was attempting to break into the congressional chamber at the United States Capitol during the deadly Trump-incited riots.