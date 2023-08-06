At least two die as heavy rains hit Slovenia, forcing evacuations

KAMNIK, Slovenia (Reuters) -At least two people died as torrential rains hit northern and western Slovenia on Friday, causing floods, cutting power and disrupting traffic. Two men from the Netherlands died, possibly after being hit by lightning, Slovenian press agency STA reported. The Dutch government confirmed the deaths but not the cause. An elderly Slovenian woman also died during the storm, though authorities were still looking into the circumstances, STA added. Slovenia's Environment Agency has issued a red warning against large-scale flooding. Meteorologists say the heavy rains, which a...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
The bizarre and troubling story of Hawaii’s ‘Filipino KKK’ scare
August 05, 2023
This story was originally published by Honolulu Civil Beat. You can sign up for Civil Beat's newsletter here and support the nonprofit newsroom here.
It was a story so outrageous that it was hard to believe.
The Ku Klux Klan, a secretive white supremacist society that had been proliferating with alarming speed across the United States, had recruited thousands of Filipinos in Hawaii to join its ranks.
“An alleged member of the Filipino Branch of the Ku Klux Klan has been buried alive by Hawaiian laborers whom the klan is alleged to have terrorized, according to the county attorney here,” read a 1922 United News wire story that was picked up by papers as far away as Kansas. “The Filipino Ku Klux Klan, according to the county attorney’s office … is terrorizing Hawaiian labor.”
There were reports in newspapers that the group was extorting workers and assaulting anyone who refused to pay or otherwise crossed them.
“The organization was formed more than six months ago by local Filipinos and has gradually increased its membership until more than 2,000 Filipinos in all parts of the territory have become members,” the Honolulu Star-Bulletin wrote in October of 1922, in one of a series of articles about an investigation of the group led by prosecutors on Oahu.
If the idea of a Filipino branch of the KKK operating in Hawaii seems unreal, it’s because it was.
ALSO READ: Kentucky cops release KKK member who pulled a loaded gun on LGBTQ protest
It took about a week for Hawaii officials to figure out that there was no link between Filipino laborers and the terrorist group burning crosses on lawns across the American South — though perhaps it shouldn’t have even taken that long.
“It’s absurd,” said Jonathan Okamura, a professor emeritus at the University of Hawaii Manoa whose work focuses on race and ethnicity in Hawaii. “It’s absolute nonsense to think that Filipinos had an organization that was affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan and you would think members of the press would realize this.”
That reporters and editors at multiple publications gave so much credence to the story — running front page reports about the issue over multiple days — says a lot about media coverage of Hawaii’s Filipino community in the 20th century.“
Filipinos were a group that was very much targeted,” Okamura said. “So the newspapers would pick up on any issue that would represent Filipinos in this negative light.”
The negative stereotyping of Filipino workers by newspapers in the 1920s — a period when Filipinos were helping lead a burgeoning labor movement on Hawaii’s plantations — had harmful consequences that continue to reverberate today.
Hawaii has ‘no room’ for the KKK
In the early 1920s, Hawaii newspapers frequently featured stories about the troubling spread of the Ku Klux Klan in towns across the United States.
Readers in Honolulu and Hilo were well informed about federal investigations of the group. About violence inflicted by the Klan in Georgia. About failed efforts to ferret them out of Sacramento, California.
But people in the islands could rest easy, local law enforcement officers said in 1921. Hawaii was too “cosmopolitan” in the character of its population, too desirous of quiet and harmony, for the terrorist group to take root here.
So ridiculous was the idea that the white supremacist organization would be taken seriously in the Hawaiian Islands, that when the KKK sent a recruitment letter to a prominent Honolulu businessman in 1921, the incident was covered by two local newspapers.
A year later, when an editor at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin received a threatening letter signed by the “KKK,” the paper asked readers to decide if the letter was “a threat or a joke.”
Then came the fall of 1922.
“An organization, which is known as the Filipino Ku Klux Klan, has been operating in Hawaii during the past few months and has terrorized the Filipinos in outlying districts,” the Honolulu Star-Bulletin reported on Oct. 17, 1922.
The information came from a county prosecutor in Honolulu who was launching an investigation into the matter after a “prominent” member of the Filipino community made a complaint. A missing Filipino man had reportedly been a member of the KKK, the paper reported, and the attorney was told that he had been “buried alive as punishment for violating one of the rules of the order.”
In the following days, the Star-Bulletin — along with other papers in Hawaii and wire services as well — reported that the organization appeared to have recruited thousands of members and was spread across the islands. It was unclear if the group was affiliated with the mainland KKK or just modeled after the organization, reports said.
When Honolulu deputy attorney Claus Roberts found a pamphlet written in “the Filipino language” with the letters K.K.K. on the back cover, one Filipino man refused to read the pamphlet and another “started to translate and then attempted to tear the book into pieces,” the Associated Press reported in a story with the headline “Late Discoveries Deepen Mystery of Filipino K.K.K.”
Within days, the labor commissioner of the Philippines contacted the AP to point out that “KKK” were also the initials of a protective society in the Philippines called Kataastaaasan Kagalangalang Katipunan Dismasalang, which means “the highest and most respected order of Dismasalang.” The labor commissioner also said he had encouraged Filipinos in Hawaii to establish fraternal societies to “improve their standard of living and for mutual protection.”
Roberts eventually came to the conclusion that there was no connection between plantation laborers and the mainland-based Ku Klux Klan. But despite earlier proclamations that he would finalize his investigation within a week, newspapers never published a follow-up on the results or what happened to the missing Filipino worker.
A ‘demonized’ group
Filipino laborers started arriving in Hawaii in 1906 to perform backbreaking labor on sugar plantations.
Although Hawaii had already experienced multiple transformative waves of immigration — in 1920, roughly 40% of Hawaii’s population was Japanese — the experience of Filipino immigrants was different than that of the Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese and Puerto Rican plantation workers who had preceded them.
Most of the Filipino workers were single men, often with little education, Okamura said. They were young. There was a much greater gender imbalance than there had been with previous immigrant groups. And some of them did get into trouble with the law.
When these young men were arrested for gambling or fighting or drinking, the press went wild.
In 1911, the Honolulu Advertiser dramatically declared that half of arriving workers from the Philippines were were “diseased and will have to be deported” and alleged that labor agents working on behalf of plantations were ex-criminals who were targeting recruits from the slums of Manila with “criminal propensities.”
“More Bad Filipinos Come” was the headline of a 1911 Hawaiian Star article about health problems among recent immigrants.
Something must be done about the “Filipino problem” an editorial writer opined in the Maui News in 1915, suggesting that the YMCA or the National Guard do something to “keep these irresponsible men from having too much time on their hands.”
“No question they were the most racially denigrated group in Hawaii,” Okamura said.
Okamura believes the media’s portrayal of Filipinos as somehow criminally-inclined contributed to the disproportionate number of Filipino men who were executed in Hawaii during the plantation era.
Okamura studied Hawaii newspaper coverage of death penalty cases between 1900 and 1944. Stories about Filipino men accused of murder frequently stated their race in the headline — something rarely done in stories about crimes committed by people of other ethnicities. The language used in the newspaper articles about Filipino murder cases also included much more graphic and violent details than other coverage of the day, he said.
More than half of the 42 men executed in that time period were Filipino — and more than two-thirds of men during the period when the most executions happened — although they made up a much smaller portion of the population. Even more striking is the amount of time juries deliberated in some of those cases — a mere three minutes in one instance.
At the same time that Filipinos were being ostracized and targeted, they were also starting to take a lead role in labor organizing. Filipino workers led a significant labor strike on the plantations in 1919. Two years after they were accused of starting a local branch of the KKK, they would organize another strike that brought together other plantation groups.
“They were challenging the dominant racial boundary in Hawaii between non-haoles and haoles, who controlled politics and the economy through the plantations,” Okamura said.
Although media coverage of ethnic communities has improved significantly in recent decades — and it is general practice not to identify the ethnicity of suspects unless it pertains directly to the crime — stereotypes of Filipinos as being violent or crass continue to this day, Okamura contends.
Today, Filipinos make up one of the largest ethnic communities in Hawaii. Yet despite their size, the group still has not achieved the same level of economic or political success as earlier waves of immigrants to Hawaii.
And while the days of explicit racism in media coverage are hopefully behind us, some of the stereotypes perpetuated in that coverage remain entrenched in society.
“Stereotypes are hard to get to get rid of,” Okamura said. “Because they get reinforced in so many different ways.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Trump political operation steers $130 million in donor money to cover legal fees
August 05, 2023
This article originally appeared in OpenSecrets. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
Groups in former President Donald Trump’s political network have reported using about $130 million in donor funds to pay lawyers and cover legal costs since he first began running for office, according to a new OpenSecrets analysis.
As the former president faces mounting legal issues, his political operation steered more money than ever into covering legal fees.
The former president appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday as a criminal defendant in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
On Aug. 1, 2023, a Washington, D.C., grand jury approved an indictment to charge Trump with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
Smith’s investigation and indictment of Trump followed the work of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, which referred Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution in December 2022.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all four federal charges in court on Thursday but is also embroiled in several other legal battles.
ALSO READ: Trump impeachment manager on indictment: 'Damning, damning, damning'
In Florida, Trump additionally faces 40 felony counts after Smith’s separate special counsel investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents since leaving the White House. On Aug. 10, Trump is scheduled for an arraignment in Florida in the superseding indictment brought by Smith in his probe into the classified documents case.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is also expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks after an investigation into Trump’s 2020 election interference in Georgia.
In New York, Trump faces another 34 felony charges related to falsifying records around hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels with a criminal trial slated to kick off in March 2024. On Aug. 1, New York Attorney General Letitia James also announced it will proceed with a separate civil trial stemming from its $250 million lawsuit alleging Trump, his family and business engaged in Fraud.
Some watchdog groups have raised questions about whether the former president should be continuing to use donor funds to pay his lawyers now that his main political operation is his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump, meanwhile, has capitalized on the legal turmoil and fundraised heavily off of his indictments to raise more money.
Trump’s campaign and joint fundraising committee raised over $15 million in the two weeks after the former president was indicted in March, Politico first reported. Of the $18.8 million his campaign and joint fundraising committee raised between Jan. 1 and March 31, about $4 million was raised after Trump was indicted on March 30 by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case stemming from the 2016 presidential election.
Source: OpenSecrets
Excluding transfers between groups, offsets and refunds, Trump’s political operation has raised about $67 million since the start of this year and ended June with about $71 million in cash on hand at their disposal.
But the Save America PAC reported just $30.2 million in total disbursements during the first half of 2023 with $21.6 million of that — more than 71% of its gross spending — going to legal costs. The Save America PAC ended June with $3.6 million cash on hand.
While the Save America PAC’s legal spending did not reach the amounts some had projected — multiple prominent news outlets reported ahead of the July 31 filing deadline that Save America was expected to disclose another $40.2 million in legal spending — Trump’s political operation is collectively spending unprecedented sums on legal fees in 2023.
Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is the most directly tied to Trump but the operation has also included his leadership PAC, joint fundraising committees and super PACs run by Trump allies.
The Trump-aligned groups collectively spent about $27 million on lawyers and other legal costs during the first half of 2023, according to OpenSecrets’ analysis.
Trump’s political operation has doubled-down on its legal spending every year since 2021.
ALSO READ: Grift alert: Scammers register fake Donald Trump legal defense fund with federal regulators
The $26.8 million that Trump’s political operation spent on lawyers and other legal costs during the first half of 2023 is already more than the $23.3 million it spent over the entire prior year, and more than double the roughly $10.4 million groups in Trump’s political operation spent in 2021. The operation spent more than $37.5 million on legal costs in 2020, the year of Trump’s last presidential run, OpenSecrets’ analysis of FEC expenditure data found.
The Make America Great Again PAC doled out $3.9 million on legal costs over the first half of 2023, more than half of its $6 million in gross spending during that time. The PAC ended June with less than $570,000.
Trump’s own campaign directly paid about $622,000 to lawyers and law firms during the first half of 2023, a small slice of its $13.5 million in gross spending during that time. The campaign ended June with $22.5 million cash on hand.
During the first half of 2023, Trump’s Save America joint fundraising committee spent more than $216,000 on legal costs. The joint fundraising committee ended June with about $5.7 million cash on hand.
Other nodes in Trump’s network also allocated smaller sums on legal costs in 2023 while devoting their resources to more traditional political purposes such as media, events and consulting costs.
Senior Researcher Brendan Glavin contributed to this report.
This article is part of a series that is funded in part by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism that follows the money around Jan. 6, 2021, and the spread of election misinformation.
OpenSecrets is a nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit research and news organization tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Donald Trump Saturday night once again lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, saying he is "deranged" and "sick" at a speech.
Trump, who is currently under scrutiny for a Truth Social post deemed by some to be threatening, also came under fire Saturday for his post attacking his former V.P., Mike Pence. Pence could be a key figure in Trump's criminal trial for purportedly trying to overturn the election in 2020.
"In every poll, we are kicking Biden's a*s," Trump said. "If I wasn't, I wouldn't be under investigation by deranged Jack Smith. He's a deranged human being. You take a look at that face and you say that's a sick man, there's something wrong with him."
Trump added that he was asked to be nicer to Smith, to which he replied, "It wouldn't matter. This guy is a maniac."
Trump on Saturday also lost his bid for a delay in the criminal case.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}