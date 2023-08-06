At least two die as heavy rains hit Slovenia, forcing evacuations

KAMNIK, Slovenia (Reuters) -At least two people died as torrential rains hit northern and western Slovenia on Friday, causing floods, cutting power and disrupting traffic. Two men from the Netherlands died, possibly after being hit by lightning, Slovenian press agency STA reported. The Dutch government confirmed the deaths but not the cause. An elderly Slovenian woman also died during the storm, though authorities were still looking into the circumstances, STA added. Slovenia's Environment Agency has issued a red warning against large-scale flooding. Meteorologists say the heavy rains, which a...