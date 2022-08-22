Photo: Screen capture
The Atlanta Police Department is reporting an active shooter in Midtown Atlanta, according to a tweet from the department's account.
According to the tweet, it's in the area between 12th Street and 15th St. on Peachtree St. NE in the Colony Squares area. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. EST and police are still searching for the shooter.
\u201cPlease advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW. \n\nWe are working to gather information and will provide an update when available.\u201d— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta Police Department) 1661193696
\u201c@lookner colony squares, where the Atlanta shooting currently is, has a live stream on their website of part of the area. Some officers can be seen, but not much. https://t.co/leYvdiBgsm\u201d— bdeancow (@bdeancow) 1661194768
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8#DEVELOPING: Active shooter reported at Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia\n\n#Atlanta l #GA\nPolice confirm they are investigating reports of an active shooter in midtown Atlanta. Three people are down, and the shooter is not in custody.\nMore information as it becomes available.\u201d— Intel Point ALERT (@Intel Point ALERT) 1661194513
Local WFAA News reported that at least three people have been shot.
\u201c3 people hurt in Midtown shooting, Atlanta Police searching for suspect...I\u2019m currently at this Midtown Atlanta police scene trying to get more information. https://t.co/QJyskmwnQK\u201d— Joe Henke (@Joe Henke) 1661194546
