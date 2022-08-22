Colony Squares Atlanta shooting
Photo: Screen capture

The Atlanta Police Department is reporting an active shooter in Midtown Atlanta, according to a tweet from the department's account.

According to the tweet, it's in the area between 12th Street and 15th St. on Peachtree St. NE in the Colony Squares area. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. EST and police are still searching for the shooter.


Local WFAA News reported that at least three people have been shot.

