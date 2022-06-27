Customer shoots and kills Subway employee over argument about too much mayonnaise on a sandwich
Police Tape (AFP)

One woman is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting in an Atlanta Subway store, WSB-TV reports.

The women were Subway employees and the shooter was a customer who was allegedly upset over too much mayonnaise on a sandwich.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta.

Glenn said both the young women had only recently started working at the location.

“They were just model employees,” Glenn said.

Al Robinson, also a co-owner of the Subway restaurant, described the shooting as just too much.

“You pull out a gun and shoot somebody, over a sandwich, my heart just breaks right now,” he said.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

SmartNews