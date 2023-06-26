'Atlantic on fire:' Unusually hot ocean sparks early hurricane season
Forecasters say several factors complicate the outlook for hurricanes, though the Atlantic is warmer than ever. This GOES-16 satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows a hurricane moving over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean. -/Noaa via ZUMA Wire/dpa

The Atlantic Ocean is hot right now. Hotter than it’s supposed to be for this time of year, and hot enough to worry scientists — particularly ones who monitor hurricanes. Those higher-than-normal temperatures help explain why the National Hurricane Center’s tracking map on Tuesday looked a lot more like a snapshot from August than June. It shows two brewing systems east of the Lesser Antilles, including one that has already reached tropical storm strength, Bret. Named storms in June are rare and past ones have typically popped in the Gulf of Mexico or near the Atlantic coast. That hot water is...