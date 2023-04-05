White supremacist groups aim to recruit US Military members to attack minorities: report

Members of the National Socialist Movement (Neo-Nazis) during a 2010 march to the Phoenix Federal building (John Kittelsrud/Flickr)
White supremacist groups like Atomwaffen, which also goes by the name "National Socialist Order," are looking to recruit U.S. military members to help carry out terrorist attacks against minorities, according to experts speaking to Military.com.
In its annual 2023 threat assessment released in March, the U.S. intelligence declared that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism is the "most lethal threat to Americans." It highlighted groups that believe "recruiting military members will help them organize cells for attacks against minorities or institutions that oppose their ideology."
"New extremist organizations such as Atomwaffen, the Boogaloo movement and the Base, a neo-Nazi group, have picked up where the anti-government militias of the '80s and '90s left off," the report said.
"They seek a violent overthrow of the government or a civil war so they can recreate society, usually into a white supremacist or fascist state. The accelerationist groups -- the term denotes that they wish to bring about that civil war swiftly -- have sprung up in the aftermath of the Unite the Right extremist group gathering and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. The event was the largest gathering of white supremacists in recent memory, and many of the torch-bearing participants were young men."
But the fallout from Charlottesville -- which resulted in a young leftist protester getting killed -- sent the white supremacist movement into disarray. Rick Eaton, a senior researcher and the head of the digital terrorism and hate research team at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said event caused radicals to look elsewhere towards "more active and dangerous paths, such as we've seen in the Hard Reset."
The Hard Reset, according to Military.com, is a manifesto put out by extremist groups on the social media messaging system Telegram that includes a terrorist how-to magazine that contains "tactics, techniques, and procedures" on how to bring about societal collapse, as well as attacks on infrastructure.
"It's definitely more disturbing than it's ever been, and the willingness to commit violence combined with the general levels of, you know, violent shootings and things in this country are not helping," said Eaton, who has studied extremism at the Wiesenthal center for 37 years.
Systemic racism and sexism have permeated civilization since the rise of agriculture, when people started living in one place for a long time. Early Western scientists, such as Aristotle in ancient Greece, were indoctrinated with the ethnocentric and misogynistic narratives that permeated their society. More than 2,000 years after Aristotle’s writings, English naturalist Charles Darwin also extrapolated the sexist and racist narratives he heard and read in his youth to the natural world.
Darwin presented his biased views as scientific facts, such as in his 1871 book “The Descent of Man,” where he described his belief that men are evolutionarily superior to women, Europeans superior to non-Europeans and hierarchical civilizations superior to small egalitarian societies. In that book, which continues to be studied in schools and natural history museums, he considered “the hideous ornaments and the equally hideous music admired by most savages” to be “not so highly developed as in certain animals, for instance, in birds,” and compared the appearance of Africans to the New World monkey Pithecia satanas.
Science isn’t immune to sexism and racism.
“The Descent of Man” was published during a moment of societal turmoil in continental Europe. In France, the working class Paris Commune took to the streets asking for radical social change, including the overturning of societal hierarchies. Darwin’s claims that the subjugation of the poor, non-Europeans and women was the natural result of evolutionary progress were music to the ears of the elites and those in power within academia. Science historian Janet Browne wrote that Darwin’s meteoric rise within Victorian society did not occur despite his racist and sexist writings but in great part because of them.
It is not coincidence that Darwin had a state funeral in Westminster Abbey, an honor emblematic of English power, and was publicly commemorated as a symbol of “English success in conquering nature and civilizing the globe during Victoria’s long reign.”
Despite the significant societal changes that have occurred in the last 150 years, sexist and racist narratives are still common in science, medicine and education. As a teacher and researcher at Howard University, I am interested in combining my main fields of study, biology and anthropology, to discuss broader societal issues. In research I recently published with my colleague Fatimah Jackson and three medical students at Howard University, we show how racist and sexist narratives are not a thing of the past: They are still present in scientific papers, textbooks, museums and educational materials.
From museums to scientific papers
One example of how biased narratives are still present in science today is the numerous depictions of human evolution as a linear trend from darker and more “primitive” human beings to more “evolved” ones with a lighter skin tone. Natural history museums, websites and UNESCO heritage sites have all shown this trend.
The fact that such depictions are not scientifically accurate does not discourage their continued circulation. Roughly 11% of people living today are “white,” or European descendants. Images showing a linear progression to whiteness do not accurately represent either human evolution or what living humans look like today, as a whole. Furthermore, there is no scientific evidence supporting a progressive skin whitening. Lighter skin pigmentation chiefly evolved within just a few groups that migrated to non-African regions with high or low latitudes, such as the northern regions of America, Europe and Asia.
Illustrations of human evolution tend to depict progressive skin whitening.
Sexist narratives also still permeate academia. For example, in a 2021 paper on a famous early human fossil found in the Sierra de Atapuerca archaeological site in Spain, researchers examined the canine teeth of the remains and found that it was actually that of a girl between 9 and 11 years old. It was previously believed that the fossil was a boy due to a popular 2002 book by one of the authors of that paper, paleoanthropologist José María Bermúdez de Castro. What is particularly telling is that the study authors recognized that there was no scientific reason for the fossil remains to have been designated as a male in the first place. The decision, they wrote, “arose randomly.”
But these choices are not truly “random.” Depictions of human evolution frequently only show men. In the few cases where women are depicted, they tend to be shown as passive mothers, not as active inventors, cave painters or food gatherers, despite available anthropological data showing that pre-historical women were all those things.
Another example of sexist narratives in science is how researchers continue to discuss the “puzzling” evolution of the female orgasm. Darwin constructed narratives about how women were evolutionarily “coy” and sexually passive, even though he acknowledged that females actively select their sexual partners in most mammalian species. As a Victorian, it was difficult for him to accept that women could play an active part in choosing a partner, so he argued that such roles only applied to women in early human evolution. According to Darwin, men later began to sexually select women.
Sexist narratives about women being more “coy” and “less sexual,” including the idea of the female orgasm as an evolutionary puzzle, are contradicted by a wide range of evidence. For instance, women are the ones who actually more frequently experience multiple orgasms as well as more complex, elaborate and intense orgasms on average, compared to men. Women are not biologically less sexual, but sexist stereotypes were accepted as scientific fact.
The vicious cycle of systemic racism and sexism
Educational materials, including textbooks and anatomical atlases used by science and medical students, play a crucial role in perpetuating biased narratives. For example, the 2017 edition of “Netter Atlas of Human Anatomy,” commonly used by medical students and clinical professionals, includes about 180 figures that show skin color. Of those, the vast majority show male individuals with white skin, and only two show individuals with “darker” skin. This perpetuates the depiction of white men as the anatomical prototype of the human species and fails to display the full anatomical diversity of people.
Textbooks and educational materials can perpetuate the biases of their creators in science and society.
Authors of teaching materials for children also replicate the biases in scientific publications, museums and textbooks. For example, the cover of a 2016 coloring book entitled “The Evolution of Living Things”“ shows human evolution as a linear trend from darker "primitive” creatures to a “civilized” Western man. Indoctrination comes full circle when the children using such books become scientists, journalists, museum curators, politicians, authors or illustrators.
One of the key characteristics of systemic racism and sexism is that it is unconsciously perpetuated by people who often don’t realize that the narratives and choices they make are biased. Academics can address long-standing racist, sexist and Western-centric biases by being both more alert and proactive in detecting and correcting these influences in their work. Allowing inaccurate narratives to continue to circulate in science, medicine, education and the media perpetuates not only these narratives in future generations, but also the discrimination, oppression and atrocities that have been justified by them in the past.
The sarcophagus of Ramses II left Egypt for the first time in 1976 for France, where the mummy was treated against fungal decay.
Now the ancient Egyptian ruler is back in France to go on display in Paris as part of the travelling exhibition "Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs."
The exhibition, which has already stopped in San Francisco and Houston in the US, is the only site where the sarcophagus will join the tour.
France greatly appreciates this trust by Egypt, said French Minister Rima Abdul Malak on Monday at the unveiling of the sarcophagus.
The fact that it is back in Paris after more than 40 years is also proof of the excellent relationship between the two countries, she added.
The wooden coffin was taken out of a high-security transport crate at the Grande Halle de la Villette, where it will be the highlight of the exhibition from April 7 onwards.
Until September 6, over 180 objects from the reign of Ramses will be presented, including royal masks, statues and jewellery. Ramses II is considered one of the most important pharaohs of Ancient Egypt.
He was born around 1303 BC and died in 1213 BC. Ruling for 66 years, he was one of the longest reigning heads of state in the world. He had numerous palaces and temples built, such as the temple complex of Abu Simbel.
In 1976, the sarcophagus was received like a head of state - with a red carpet and much pomp. While the wooden coffin was on display in the Grand Palais in Paris, scientists treated the mummy with radiation against its increasing decay caused by bacteria and moisture.
There’s a lot of information to digest, but for starters Vance highlights this portion of DA Bragg’s allegations against Trump:
“From August 2015 to December 2017, the Defendant orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects. In order to execute the unlawful scheme, the participants violated election laws and made and caused false entries in the business records of various entities in New York. The participants also took steps that mischaracterized, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments made in furtherance of the scheme.”
You may have read the words “scheme with others” and asked yourself why, as Vance points out, Bragg did not file conspiracy charges against Donald Trump.
“No answers to that today,” she bluntly offers. “The statement of facts uses conspiracy language and seems to suggest there was a conspiracy between Pecker, Cohen, and Trump,” referring to David Pecker, the now-former CEO of American Media (AMI), which publishes the National Enquirer, and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
“There are strategic reasons prosecutors like to use conspiracy charges, including the fact that they permit evidence to be introduced that can be difficult to get in otherwise—for instance, conversations among co-conspirators. But the Manhattan DA has had months to consider his case, and, presumably, he had good reasons for the charging decisions he made.”
Vance serves up some good news for the rule of law. Through these documents, Bragg, she says, makes clear there are “multiple paths to conviction,” meaning he has built a case that does not rest on an all-or-nothing judgment from the jury.
All the right-wing Trump supporters who have bought into his “Big Lie” that there is massive election fraud (there is not) should be thrilled that Bragg has brought this case.
Here’s why.
“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offered two reasons his office had to bring the case,” Vance explains. “First, it was about protecting American elections.”
That should be reason enough to believe this is a just prosecution, not a “partisan witch hunt.”
“Trump supporters who had suggested the ‘catch and kill’ scheme was about protecting Melania Trump saw that defense blow apart” on Tuesday, Vance explains. The “catch and kill” scheme is what National Enquirer allegedly engaged in to help Trump: keep on the lookout for stories damaging to the presidential candidate, pay the “owner” of the story, say, someone alleging Trump slept with them, for the rights to the narrative, then never publish it.
But perhaps one of the most interesting facets Vance found is one that destroys right-wing claims about the payoffs – Bragg by the way points to three: Stormy Daniel, Karen McDougal, and (remember this?) a Trump Tower doorman who got a $30,000 hush money payoff after alleging Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock who is unknown to the public.
“Trump met with Pecker after the election and before the inauguration to thank him for his help with the election,” Vance writes. “They met again after the election and before the inauguration, where Trump ‘thanked the AMI CEO for handling the stories of the Doorman and Woman 1 [Karen McDougal], and invited the AMI CEO to the Inauguration.’ After Trump became President, he invited Pecker to a White House dinner in the summer of 2017 ‘to thank him for his help during the campaign.'”
“Pecker is cooperating,” she adds. “He was the final witness Bragg brought before the grand jury, and, presumably, we will hear this story in his own voice,” meaning, presumably, at trial.
“Here’s the chef’s kiss,” Vance proclaims. “They structured at least one of the deals so they wouldn’t have to pay out funds if Trump lost the election. It was never about protecting Melania.”