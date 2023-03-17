Attorney Erin Hawley, wife of Missouri senator, fighting to end FDA approval of abortion pill

“Owning and managing our trademark is part of stewarding the mission that God has laid on our business, and we take that very seriously,” they wrote. “Most recently, with the passing of our founder and the new partnership that we formed, we’ve been a bit behind, but we’re now getting caught up and plan to continue to defend our trademark, as we have for decades.” The company added that for anyone else who wants to use the name, “God has so much creativity that you can lean in on your own gifting and come up with your own name.”

One recipient of the litigation, according to Church Leaders, is Scot Leonard, a worship director who goes by "Rogue Worship Leader" on social media, suddenly found his Facebook page suspended for "trademark infringement."

IN OTHER NEWS: Columnist issues a startling warning about Trump’s growing ‘doomerism’

“The company Worship Leader is essentially reporting me for violating trademark laws because I have the term, ‘worship leader,’ in my name,” Leonard said on Instagram. “How crazy is that? This is a common term. This is a job title. It’s a term that has been used by churches, thousands of churches all over the world.”

The trademark system has sometimes been used in ways widely criticized as frivolous. Per a recent report, former President Donald Trump even toyed with the idea of trademarking the term "Rigged Election," in the immediate days after his 2020 loss.