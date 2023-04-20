Courtroom chaos caught on video: Tumultuous scenes unfold at Young Slime Life gang trial

An attorney for defendants in the trial of alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang was arrested Thursday after he tried to take prescription pills past an Atlanta courthouse security checkpoint, WSB-TV reported.

The attorney, Anastasios Manettas, also threw a cellphone at one of his captains, according to the sheriff.

Manettas now faces two counts of pills not in their original container, one count of obstruction and one count of simple battery against a law enforcement officer.

The arrest came after court disruptions yesterday, when one of the defendants, Rodalius Ryan, was led out of the courtroom and started screaming from a holding cell.

Two other defendants stood up and began yelling, resulting in the courtroom being evacuated. Ryan was accused of bringing marijuana into the court. He then screamed because he did not want to be searched.

Officials have charged 28 people, including Atlanta rapper Young Thug, in an indictment alleging that members of the YSL gang “terrorized” the city of Atlanta for years.

Watch video below or at this link.