'Did Ohio elect a 6-year-old?' GOP Ohio AG torched after posting video of himself burning his mask
Screen cap / Twitter

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost celebrated the lifting of pandemic restrictions in his state this week by posting a video of himself burning his face mask.

The short video features Yost taking off his mask, dousing it with lighter fluid, then setting it ablaze while the classic Jimi Hendrix song "Fire" plays in the background.

While Yost's video was intended to be lighthearted, many of his Twitter followers called him out for his flippant take on ending public health guidelines that were put in place during a deadly pandemic that has killed 600,000 Americans.

Check out some reactions below.