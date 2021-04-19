Austin gunman was a police detective accused of child sexual assault ahead of shooting deemed 'domestic incident'

More information is coming forward about the Austin, Texas shooter who killed three people on Sunday in what is being described as a "domestic incident," CBS Austin reported.
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and rep… https://t.co/vII1I29lC1— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618770453.0
According to local news reports, Stephen Nicholas Broderick previously worked as a Sheriff's detective for Travis County and was charged with first-degree felony sexual assault of a child last year. According to KVUE, before working for Travis County, Broderick worked as an investigator with the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office.
The American-Statesman, reported, "Authorities allege in court documents that Broderick sexually assaulted the teen at a residence in Elgin on June 3. The girl reported the incident to her mother the same day, court documents say. The teen was evaluated at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin and went through a forensic interview at the Bastrop County Child Advocacy Center, court documents say."
"He was released on a $50,000 bond in June of 2020. Sunday, the Travis County District Attorney's Office announced they have now filed a motion to revoke the bond," the report said.
Heavy.com reported that while police believe that he was targeting specific victims, it's possible he could take hostages.
Austin Police Chief Chacon provided an on scene brief today, regarding the incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain C… https://t.co/LkmCBgu8lS— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618776090.0
After he was arrested, his wife filed for a protective order and for divorce. The manhunt is still underway.