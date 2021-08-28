‘First-degree murder’: Texas cops indicted for shooting of Black man — one went on to kill again

Two Austin police officers were indicted by a Travis County grand jury for first-degree murder Mauris DeSilva, The Austin Chronicle reports.
"At the time of the shooting, Officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia had both been with the Austin Police Department for five years. Nine months later, Taylor would fatally shoot Michael Ramos, an unarmed Black and Hispanic man, as he slowly fled in his vehicle after being shot with a lead-pellet bag. The officer has been on paid administrative leave since Ramos' death in April 2020, and in March 2021 was indicted for first-degree murder in that case," the newspaper reported.
The victim's father, Athige Denzil DeSilva, has filed a civil lawsuit against the officers and the city.
Watch KVUE-TV's coverage: