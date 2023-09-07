Australia's COVID agitators inject misinformation into Indigenous Voice vote

By Byron Kaye BRISBANE, Australia (Reuters) -At a beachfront park in Brisbane's north, suspended Australian doctor William Bay told a gathering that an upcoming referendum to recognise the country's first inhabitants and enshrine an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution would "open a gateway to unending tyranny and lawlessness". The proposal was "equivalent to Germany's Enabling Act of 1933, which turned Hitler into the Fuhrer", Bay said in the speech in August, which he posted on Facebook for his 14,000 followers. The advisory body could "control the parliament and the government, thus...