Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic, expands booster eligibility

Photo by BAILEY MAHON on Unsplash
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia suffered its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday with nearly 100 deaths, but several large states said they expect hospital admissions to fall amid hopes that the latest wave of infections would begin to subside. Fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, infections exploded during the past four weeks, with around two million cases recorded. Up until then, Australia had counted just 400,000 cases since the pandemic first hit the country nearly two years ago. But steady hospitalisation rates in recent days have raised hopes that worst could be over....