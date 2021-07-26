Swim coach becomes an instant meme after losing his mind watching swimmer's win over Katie Ledecky

American super-swimmer Katie Ledecky did not win the 400m free swim in the Tokyo Olympics despite her incredible talent and abilities. She was beaten by another incredible swimmer from Australia, Ariarne Titmus. But it was her coach that is getting all of the attention Sunday as videos were replayed in the United States.

"The greatest female freestyler in history had completed her first swim of these Tokyo Olympics, rolling through the 400-meter freestyle in 4:00.45," Sports Illustrated reported of the early qualifying rounds. "The next heat was the one she had her eye on, led by Australian Ariarne Titmus. Her time: 4:01.66."

"Nice," said Ledecky after being told of Titmus's time, according to the report. "It's going to be a great race tomorrow."

This is what it looked like:

Dean Boxall took the success to a whole new level, losing his mind and almost his mask as he celebrated in the stands.

As one U.S. fan said, if Ledecky had to lose, at least the world got this out of it.

See the video below and comments from the US:














