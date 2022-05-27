Australia warns against Pacific security pact as China says interference will fail

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong warned on a visit to Fiji on Friday that there were regional consequences to the Solomon Islands' security pact with China, after her Chinese counterpart said interference in the deal would fail. The two countries' top diplomats are on competing visits to the Pacific islands. Wong told reporters on Friday she had travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the priority being given to the Pacific by the new Australian government. Australia respects that Pacific nations make their own decisions on whom to partner with, but is con...
'The dumbest person in Congress': Lauren Boebert ridiculed for her school safety comments
May 26, 2022
As America debates gun safety following another mass shooting, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was ridiculed for her public policy solutions to the problem.
During an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Boebert called former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) a "jerk" for confronting GOP Gov. Greg Abbott over Republicans' gun policies.
"When 9/11 happened, we didn't ban planes, we secured the cockpits," Boebert said.
Boebert, owner of "Shooters Grill" in Rifle, Colorado was quickly ridiculed for her policy perspective.
Mark Medici, the publisher of the Express-News in San Antonio, began his reaction with an "actually" and noted, "the tragic events of 9/11 created an entire branch of government called homeland security and swiftly revolutionized air travel safety (TSA) in the United States in the course of 30-days that the rest of the world adopted."
"There are so many things wrong with this, but I'll key in on this: airport security has gotten so much tighter since 9/11. I can't even wear shoes going through security anymore. When a few planes killed a bunch of people we made air travel safer. Why can't we do that with guns?" asked CBS Sports NBA reporter Sam Quinn.
"I say this with all the disrespect," began Atlantic contributing writer and podcast host Jemele Hill. Boebert "is the dumbest person in Congress. She makes [Margie Taylor Greene] and Tommy Tuberville look like Rhodes Scholars."
Sports reporter Fallon Marie Christopher replied to Hill.
"The sad part is, she really believes in the BS she’s saying. You can’t fix stupid," she wrote.
"Dumbness is a feature, not a bug," argued Golf Digest writer Matthew Rudy.
Writer Tom Nichols, a colleague of Hill's at the Atlantic, disagreed with her declaration that Boebert is the dumbest member of Congress.
"The competition for the stupidest member of Congress is always tight, and [Boebert] has made a bold move here, but [Margie Taylor Greene] is still kookier," he argued.
Justin Baragona, media reporter for The Daily Beast, marveled at the conversation Boerbert had inspired.
"She truly owned the libs this time," he joked.
\u201c@Acyn I guess the GED doesn\u2019t require one to study analogies like the SAT.\u201d— Acyn (@Acyn) 1653615024
'Make a deal with the devil': Christian broadcaster TBN to build 'lifestyle brand' with news show featuring Fox alum
May 26, 2022
The world of conservative broadcast journalism as a new show will go up against Fox News, Newsmax, and AON at 7:30 eastern, Axios reported Thursday.
"Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), which calls itself the world's largest Christian television broadcaster, is launching a news show called 'Centerpoint' with Fox News alums," Sara Fischer reported. "TBN is looking to build a 'Christian lifestyle brand' rather than just 'preaching and teaching,' TBN VP of Marketing Nate Daniels told Axios."
The show will be anchored by former Doug McKelway and produced by Michael Clemente, also a Fox alum.
"The programming isn't meant to be politically biased, but will lean into Christian values. The show plans to feature newsmakers as guests with the possibility of recurring panelists down the line, McKelway said. Clemente plans to hire more reporters in the future, but will also leverage existing partnerships with TBN's overseas bureaus," Axios reported. "Clemente hopes to launch more news programs."
After James Alex Fields, Jr. murdered Heather Heyer during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, McKelway glorified him as a "white vigilante."
After Trump's infamous statement there were "very fine people" on both sides in Charlottesville, a fellow Fox News employee said McKelway sounded like a "white supremacist" trying to defend Trump in a company chatroom.
McKelway then had a full-blown meltdown on Twitter in response to the story.
In 2010, The Washington Post reported McKelway was fired by WJLA-TV for insubordination and misconduct.
The newspaper also reported on a video McKelway posted online when he left Fox News in 2020. In it, he offered advice for "young people" entering broadcast journalism.
“You make a deal with the devil when you work in television news. You make a Faustian bargain,” he says. “You got hired in part because of your looks, and that’s the Faustian bargain. Over time, you start to age. You don’t look as well as you did. And there’s another young crop of young, good-looking, talented people who are making their own Faustian bargain.”
Walmart greeter killed and another shot at supercenter in Cincinnati suburbs: report
May 26, 2022
One person was killed and a second wounded at a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Fairfield Township, Ohio around 8 p.m.
"Investigators said the suspect was attempting to steal items from the store. As the suspect attempted to shoplift, some employees and bystanders tried to stop him and block his exit," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Authorities said it was not an active shooter situation.
"One of the victims was taken to UC Health West Chester for treatment. Police believe he is in critical condition," the newspaper reported. "The other individual died at the scene, police said. Witnesses said the deceased individual was a greeter at the Walmart, but police said they cannot confirm any details as of Wednesday night."
"Fairfield Township authorities, Liberty Township authorities, Butler county deputies and officials with the city of Hamilton are all responding to the scene," WLWT-TV reports.
The suspect escaped the scene in a vehicle and has not yet been apprehended.
\u201cDoug Lanier of the Fairfield Police Department speaks to the media at the scene of a fatal shooting at Walmart in Fairfield on May 26, 2022. https://t.co/2xGo3geOBI\u201d— Enquirer (@Enquirer) 1653618708
\u201cEmergency personnel are still on scene after one person is dead after a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Fairfield Township. @Enquirer\u201d— Cara Owsley (@Cara Owsley) 1653615422
