Australia warns against Pacific security pact as China says interference will fail

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong warned on a visit to Fiji on Friday that there were regional consequences to the Solomon Islands' security pact with China, after her Chinese counterpart said interference in the deal would fail. The two countries' top diplomats are on competing visits to the Pacific islands. Wong told reporters on Friday she had travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the priority being given to the Pacific by the new Australian government. Australia respects that Pacific nations make their own decisions on whom to partner with, but is con...