'We don't want you here': Australians are mocking MAGA fans threatening to boycott their country
Trump supporters waiting for the arrival of President Donald J. Trump on Thursday 01/30/2020 at his Keep America Great Again rally in Des Moines, Iowa. (Shutterstock.com)

Australians are waking up Tuesday morning to see the hashtag #AustraliaHasFallen, which is being used by MAGA followers to denounce their country for deporting tennis player Novak Djokovic after he refused to get vaccinated.

Conservatives in the US are alleging that Australians are angry about Djokovic's treatment.

In reality, however, Australians have had to abide by strict COVID rules for over a year and many of them were angry at the idea that Djokovic would be exempt from the rules everyone else also must follow. The rest of the tennis players participating in the Australian Open have been vaccinated.

That hasn't stopped MAGA world from claiming that the end of Australia is forthcoming. Australians have their own thoughts.

See some Australians' replies to MAGA fans below.






And Americans who joined in mocking the anti-Australian Americans:





