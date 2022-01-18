'We don't want you here': Australians are mocking MAGA fans threatening to boycott their country

Australians are waking up Tuesday morning to see the hashtag #AustraliaHasFallen, which is being used by MAGA followers to denounce their country for deporting tennis player Novak Djokovic after he refused to get vaccinated.
Conservatives in the US are alleging that Australians are angry about Djokovic's treatment.
In reality, however, Australians have had to abide by strict COVID rules for over a year and many of them were angry at the idea that Djokovic would be exempt from the rules everyone else also must follow. The rest of the tennis players participating in the Australian Open have been vaccinated.
That hasn't stopped MAGA world from claiming that the end of Australia is forthcoming. Australians have their own thoughts.
See some Australians' replies to MAGA fans below.
The majority of #AustraliaHasFallen over laughing at this hashtag. To all those who vow never to visit here because we deported a tennis player for failing the requirements to qualify to play in the AO, we consider that another WIN!pic.twitter.com/eyvYV5tbhB— \u2733 \ud835\udcab\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udcc8 \ud835\udc3f\ud835\udc9f \u2733 @\ud835\udd7b\ud835\udd77\ud835\udd6f \ud835\udd7b\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd98 (@\u2733 \ud835\udcab\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udcc8 \ud835\udc3f\ud835\udc9f \u2733 @\ud835\udd7b\ud835\udd77\ud835\udd6f \ud835\udd7b\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd98) 1642455417
Yeah, I used to feel bad for them but IDGAF anymore.\nI only care about the kids now.\n#LeaveOurKidsAlone\n#AustraliaHasFallen \n#DoNotComplyEVER— Nathan (@Nathan) 1642370725
You do realise that we are open- as long as you are fully vaccinated. If you\u2019re not, we don\u2019t want you here— Crock (@Crock) 1642461007
Wait hold on let me speak out of character....This season of Australia is full of drama so we thought we'd spice it up with a guest star so in comes Djokovic, we had him deported for the show and it seems the US took it too seriously.— Ethan (@Ethan) 1642444779
Just checked out my window. No, Australian has not fallen. But for all you MAGAts, I will pop down to the beach to make sure. #AustraliaHasFallenpic.twitter.com/K5DtYz3jly— cam yuill (@cam yuill) 1642456154
Just to clarify\u2026\n\nA tennis player lied on his visa application\n\nFind me ANY country that would say this is ok!\n\nHe\u2019s an entitled asshat that thinks he\u2019s above the law\n\n84% of AUSTRALIANS agree with the decision\u2026\n\nHe\u2019s not a martyr\u2026 He\u2019s an ass. \n\n #AustraliaHasFallen— Dad's a Hipster \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa \ud83d\udc4d (@Dad's a Hipster \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa \ud83d\udc4d) 1642459437
Oh snap! #DjokovicGoHome @DjokerNole\n #AustraliaHasFallen moronshttps://twitter.com/reuters/status/1483029009978073088\u00a0\u2026— Boxy (@Boxy) 1642461400
Sick of the #AustraliaHasFallen Goons who use the hash to say that ANY criticism of australia's politics is bad.\nFucking americans dictating that Australia can't have their own opinions, stop fucking talking for us, we want to talk so our next PM sees this shit and makes changes.— LightKnight (@LightKnight) 1642463430
#AustraliaHasFallen yet here we are! Still lots to be grateful for! #grateful #liftthevibration #StayPositive #countyou\u0155blessings #KindnessMatterspic.twitter.com/vFeeIBUGZQ— Cataren (@Cataren) 1642421771
By my count #AustraliaHasFallen like 7 times in the last 3 months according to a bunch of people who've never stepped foot in this country, tweeting out anti-vax shit 20 times a day like they were a bot?pic.twitter.com/0qvdZIDsR3— Shane Anderson \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Shane Anderson \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1642434105
Really #AustraliaHasFallen?\n\nLast time I checked, compared with Afghanistan, North Korea, China, Belarus, Russia, Myanmar, Saudi, Yemen, Syria etc have ACTUAL freedom issues. #StopWhinging #AssHatspic.twitter.com/yGwz5WHCMi— Chris Wells \ud83d\udcbe\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf97\ufe0f\u24cb\ud83c\udf97\ufe0f\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@Chris Wells \ud83d\udcbe\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf97\ufe0f\u24cb\ud83c\udf97\ufe0f\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1642458188
Americans posting #AustraliaHasFallen because they\u2019re jealous of us, is the same type of jealous that I have when I see a learner driver in a Porsche— Elle\ud83d\udc9e\ud83e\udd42\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa (@Elle\ud83d\udc9e\ud83e\udd42\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa) 1642461189
AHA! How can anyone say #AustraliaHasFallen when FRANCE SAYS THE SAME THING!!\nWelcome to FOLLOWING RULES #novaxdjokovic \nSUCKED IN YOU ENTITLED WANKER!pic.twitter.com/chqucPblZX— Razor1640 (@Razor1640) 1642446430
#AustraliaHasFallen: Where the people who mostly use the hashtag are Americans having a sook, call everyone sheeple when they took livestock medication, think Trump was a Messiah, and just LOVE to stick their nose where it doesn't belong.— Lauchlan Scase (@Lauchlan Scase) 1642431980
And Americans who joined in mocking the anti-Australian Americans:
LOL at these #AustraliaHasFallen anti-vaxxers and gun kooks who apparently believe in wide-open borders because Australia told some arrogant foreigner he had to follow the same health regulations as Australians.— Kat 4 Obama (@Kat 4 Obama) 1642453153
That sound you hear is Australia breathing a sigh of relief\u2026 & laughing at you, thinking they\u2019d be mad you aren\u2019t coming.— Kim Zimmerman (@Kim Zimmerman) 1642449153
They won't miss you.\n\nYour loss mate, Australia is an incredible country.— Kiki Samos (@Kiki Samos) 1642439035