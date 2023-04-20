FBI investigating after autistic Jewish boy comes home from school with a swastika carved into his back
FBI agent (AFP)

The FBI has launched an investigation after a nonverbal autistic Jewish student at Clark High School in Las Vegas had a swastika carved into his back, the Israeli news outlet Ynet first reported.

The boy's mother noticed the swastika when he returned home from school on March 9. The mother, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, also noticed that the bag holding her son's service dog's equipment appeared to have been broken.

The boy reportedly wears a yarmulke every day, making him identifiably Jewish. His says that she believes he's the only one at the school who wears a yarmulke on a daily basis.

The mother also said that there appears to be no evidence for the assault because the school doesn't allow CCTV cameras in classrooms, locker rooms, or bathrooms.

The mother has since pulled her son out of the school, saying it's an "unsafe environment."

Read the full report over at Ynet.

