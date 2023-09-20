Autopsy shows no traumatic injury to Patriots fan who died after fight at game

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images North America/TNS
An autopsy on New England Patriots fan Dale Mooney, who died at a Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium, didn’t indicate a traumatic injury was to blame, though a “medical issue” was identified in his death. “Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney’s collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue.” Witnesses...