Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti gets 14 years in prison
Shutterstock

Michael Avenatti, who previously served as the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to embezzling millions from four clients. He was also charged with an obstruction count, ABC News reported.

Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier in 2022 to four counts of wire fraud. According to the case prosecutors brought, Avenatti obstructed the IRS’ effort to collect $5 million in payroll taxes from a company called Tully’s Coffee, which Avenatti represented and brought back to life in 2013, reported Restaurant Business Online.

Avenatti's sentence will begin after he serves five years for another conviction in two trials in New York.

