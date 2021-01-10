After backlash Trump agrees to lower the flag for Capitol police officer slain by president's supporters

President Donald Trump was bashed online for refusing to honor the Capitol Police officers that his supporters killed, one by hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher. Saturday was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which is why many assumed Trump would honor the slain officer, but the president refused to lower the flags.

It wasn't until Sunday afternoon that Trump released a proclamation saying to lower flags at federal buildings and honoring the lives of Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement" nationwide, the statement said.

Read the proclamation below: