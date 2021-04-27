'You never argue with a fool': Bakari Sellers responds after Laura Ingraham insults his 'accent'

Bakari Sellers, an attorney for the family of Andrew Brown, on Tuesday fired back at Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she suggested that he had changed his "accent" while attending a press conference in North Carolina.

"Barkari Sellers suddenly showed up in North Carolina today," Ingraham announced during her Monday night program.

The Fox News host then accused Sellers of pouring on "the dramatic effect as if you needed it and sporting an accent that -- maybe I missed something but I had never heard him use on TV before."

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sellers addressed Ingraham's attack.

"I know that people said that I switched accents," Sellers explained. "But my daddy in Denmark, South Carolina -- my daddy would always say, 'You never argue with a fool because you don't know who's watching and they can't tell the difference.'"

Watch the video below from Fox News and CNN.