'Twisted Sister' represents 'traditional, conservative' values: GOP candidate

GOP views on heavy metal band Twisted Sister have shifted significantly in the half-century since the band was founded.

Jerrod Sessler, a former NASCAR driver running against Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) in the GOP primary discussed Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider on his Twitter account.

"Bummed to learn that @deesnider, the man with the perfect song written decades ago about the attack on traditional, conservative American values… 'We’re Not Gonna Take It' is riding the train in the wrong direction. How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them?" he asked.

Snider found the argument to be hilarious.





Donald Trump has endorsed Loren Culp in the race.

After consideration, Snider wrote that Sessler might actually be a Republican he can support.

Watch:

Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com







