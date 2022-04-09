'Twisted Sister' represents 'traditional, conservative' values: GOP candidate

GOP views on heavy metal band Twisted Sister have shifted significantly in the half-century since the band was founded.
Jerrod Sessler, a former NASCAR driver running against Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) in the GOP primary discussed Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider on his Twitter account.
"Bummed to learn that @deesnider, the man with the perfect song written decades ago about the attack on traditional, conservative American values… 'We’re Not Gonna Take It' is riding the train in the wrong direction. How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them?" he asked.
Snider found the argument to be hilarious.
You think i wrote a song in support of "traditional American values"? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!! You funny.https://twitter.com/Sessler/status/1512558618746359811\u00a0\u2026— Dee Snider\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Dee Snider\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1649488354
Donald Trump has endorsed Loren Culp in the race.
After consideration, Snider wrote that Sessler might actually be a Republican he can support.
The first line of my song is WE'VE GOT THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE! Can I count you amongst us pro-choice people? Now that's a Republican I can support!https://twitter.com/Sessler/status/1512558618746359811\u00a0\u2026— Dee Snider\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Dee Snider\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1649488955
Watch:
Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com